Five of Arab family killed as crime rates in Israel soar

SHAFAQNA-Five members of an Arab family were shot dead in their home in Israel, in the latest in a wave of crime-related killings in Israel’s Arab communities.

The shooting of the five, including a woman and two teenagers, in the northern town of Basmat Tab’un followed a separate incident in which a 50-year-old man was killed earlier on Wednesday.

More than 180 Arab citizens in Israel have been killed in crime-related violence since January – a seven-year high – in a spate of killings that have continued unchecked, drawing accusations that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist government was ignoring the bloodshed.

Source: reuters

