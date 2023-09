SHAFAQNA-Muslims in Egypt observe birth of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has given Egyptians a long weekend for the holiday celebrating Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)’s birthday.

Muslims of all ages flocked to the mosques to pray, read the Quran and recite poems dedicated to the Prophet. Concerts, exhibitions and religious programmes were also organised.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com