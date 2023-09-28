Iraq’s PM visits injured lying in Al-Hamdaniya Hospital

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani visited on Thursday the injured people lying in Al-Hamdaniya Hospital.

A statement by Prime Minister’s Media Office, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that “Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani visited the injured lying in Al-Hamdaniya Hospital, and continued providing treatment services to them.”

The statement added, “The Prime Minister offered his condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the tragic fire accident.”

Iraqi cabinet establishes committee to compensate Hamdaniya fire victims

The Iraqi Cabinet convened today and announced the formation of a committee tasked with providing compensation to the families of victims affected by the devastating Hamdaniya fire incident. The committee is set to allocate 10 million Iraqi dinars for the families of the deceased and 5 million Iraqi dinars for those injured in the incident.

The newly formed committee will be chaired by Brigadier General Falah Youssef, the director of organized crime in Nineveh.

Environmental observatory warns against unsafe building material

The “Green Iraq” environmental observatory issued a warning on Thursday regarding the potential for another tragedy affecting certain government facilities due to the use of “Sandwich Panel” material in the construction of offices and spaces for employees, the same material responsible for the Hamdaniya tragedy.

The observatory stated that “the Hamdaniya tragedy, which claimed the lives of around 200 people, was caused by the use of the construction material ‘Sandwich Panel’ and ‘compound sheets,’ emphasizing that this material is a primary cause of the fires witnessed in the country.”

Sources: shafaq, ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com