MEE: Saudi-Israel normalisation is grand illusion

SHAFAQNA-Middleeasteye reported that there will be no peace between Israel and any Arab nation until the Palestinian conflict is resolved through shared sovereignty over the land.

“Generally speaking, the region’s about as stable as it has been in many years,” a senior US administration official told the Washington Post before US President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly last week.

Five countries lie in ruins, four of them as a consequence of US intervention; and three more, whose rulers are backed by Washington, teeter on the verge of bankruptcy.

“I believe a lot of that is due to some pretty smart – often backroom – US diplomacy,” the senior official continued without a hint of irony.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com