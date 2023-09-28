English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

MEE: Saudi-Israel normalisation is grand illusion

0
Saudi-Israel normalisation is grand illusion

SHAFAQNA-Middleeasteye reported that there will be no peace between Israel and any Arab nation until the Palestinian conflict is resolved through shared sovereignty over the land.

“Generally speaking, the region’s about as stable as it has been in many years,” a senior US administration official told the Washington Post before US President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly last week.

Five countries lie in ruins, four of them as a consequence of US intervention; and three more, whose rulers are backed by Washington, teeter on the verge of bankruptcy.

“I believe a lot of that is due to some pretty smart – often backroom – US diplomacy,” the senior official continued without a hint of irony.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Biden will not host Netanyahu at White House

asadian

USA: Biden urges Congress to pass Afghan Adjustment Act

asadian

USA-Japan-South Korea agree to expand security ties

asadian

Erdogan & Biden To Meet at NATO Summit

asadian

Biden: Israel & Saudi Arabia are a ‘long way’ from normalization

asadian

USA: 72 organizations urge Biden to take ‘immediate action’ against Israeli violence

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.