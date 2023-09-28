Qatar seeks to strike understanding between Lebanon’s political groups

SHAFAQNA-Qatari envoy Jassim bin Fahad Al-Thani arrived in Lebanon last week in an effort to strike an understanding between the country’s political rivals for electing a new president.

According to the local Al-Jadeed TV channel, Qatari Minister of State Mohammed Al-Khulaifi will visit Lebanon in October to pursue efforts to end the Lebanese political impasse.

Lebanon’s parliament had held 12 sessions to elect a new president, but political rivals failed to agree on a candidate.

Lebanon has also been without a fully functioning government since May 2022, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Cabinet having limited powers in their current caretaker status.

