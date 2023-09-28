English
135000 Palestinians detained by Israel since 2000

SHAFAQNA-Israel has detained more than 135,000 Palestinians since the outbreak of Al-Aqsa Intifada in September 2000, the Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs Commission said.

All sectors of Palestinian society have been affected, including children, women and the elderly.

In a report issued on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the start of the Second (Al-Aqsa) Intifada, the commission noted that almost 21,000 of those arrested and detained were children. It also pointed out that half of the members of the Palestinian parliament were detained and several ministers, as well as hundreds of academics, journalists and national and international NGO workers.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

