Japanese police to use artificial intelligence to tackle online criminal activity

SHAFAQNA- Starting Friday, the National Police Agency will use AI to search for messages promising large sums of money for “yami baito”, a phrase that refers to clandestine illegal activity, combined with words that incite people to commit other specific criminal acts such as transporting or receiving fraudulently obtained funds.

According to Kyodo News, the concept of “yami baito” recently made headlines in Japan after a group of Japanese men were arrested on fraud charges from the Philippines earlier this year, allegedly using social media to recruit people to carry out a series of robberies across Japan, including one caused the murder.



Using natural language processing technology, AI not only searches for specific words, but also uses context to identify messages suspected of containing malicious information, the agency said.



Source: Kyodo News www.shafaqna.com