SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Palestinians suffocated in clashes that broke out in the town of Yabad south of Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank today, local sources said.



Sources told WAFA that Israeli forces stormed several neighborhoods in the city of Yabad, leading to clashes with residents near schools.

Dozens of people suffocated after inhaling tear gas that the armed forces fired at them during the clashes.



Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com