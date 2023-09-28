Iran demands an end to Western sanctions against Syria

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, demanded an end to Western sanctions and unilateral coercive measures against Syria and an end to its looting. including the sources, he emphasized that his country continues to provide humanitarian aid to Syrians in a fair manner.



According to SANA, at the Security Council meeting on political and humanitarian issues in Syria, Iravani said: “The humanitarian situation in Syria is still very dangerous, and one of the biggest challenges in Syria right now is the unstable economic situation due to unilateral sanctions and illegal looting of its resources.“



Iravani added that military measures would only complicate the situation and that Iran believes that the main solution to the Syrian crisis lies in political means. He noted that the UN’s role in Syria must be supportive and all operations must be carried out under the responsibility of the country’s leadership. Source: SANA www.shafaqna.com