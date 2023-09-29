Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidanc in an interview with Shafaqna: Obstacles to Hajj Umrah have been removed / Iranian pilgrims will go to Hajj Umrah this year

SHAFAQNA- The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced: All obstacles to the resumption of Hajj Umrah for Iranian pilgrims have been removed, and this year we will witness the travel of pilgrims to the land of revelation.

Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili (Wednesday, October 5) in an interview with Shafaqna said: The necessary plans for the resumption of Umrah Hajj of Iranians to the Land of Revelation have been made and the necessary measures have been taken in this regard, which I will explain in detail soon.

He clarified: Due to the improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the opening of the embassies of the two countries, preparations had been made for the resumption of Hajj Umrah of Iranian pilgrims, and today all the obstacles to sending Iranian pilgrims to Hajj Umrah have been removed.

He emphasized: Iranian pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj Umrah this year after many years of suspension.

Before this, Seyyed Abdul Fattah Nawab, the representative of the Supreme Authority in matters of Hajj and Pilgrimage, asked the relevant institutions to act faster to provide foreign exchange resources needed for Hajj and Umrah trips.

According to Mr. Esmaili, nearly 6 million Iranians who registered for Umrah years ago are waiting for this trip.

Source: Shafaqna Persian