The Interim Free Trade Agreement between the GCC and Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, said the Interim Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Pakistan reflects the importance of strengthening trade relations with countries and blocs; and the importance of strengthening economic cooperation. 

According to SPA, this was stated at the signing ceremony of the temporary free trade agreement between the Soviet Union and Pakistan. The agreement was signed on Thursday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh by both the Secretary General of the GCC and the Minister of Commerce of Pakistan,  Dr. Gohar Ejaz, signed.

The Secretary General of the GCC also pointed that this historic economic agreement is a major turning point in cooperation and will promote growth and prosperity in a manner that serves the common interests of both parties, as it highlights the critical importance of close cooperation between countries to achieve common goals and strengthen economic relations.

Source: SPA

