Asian Urological Congress in Dubai

SHAFAQNA- The 20th Asian Urological Association Congress 2023 in conjunction with the 12th United Arab Emirates International Urological Conference held in Dubai yesterday (28 Sep. 2023) and will continue until 01 October 2023.

According to WAM, the joint UAA and EUS conference was hosted by MCI Middle East, the Urological Association of Asia (UAA) and the Emirates Urological Society (EUS) to present the latest research findings and outstanding developments in urology, as well as share key opinions in urology care. More than 2,500 urologists from 75 countries will present 1,000 research articles.

