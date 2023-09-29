Pakistan: Blast in the Prophet’s (PBUH) birth festival in Mastung killed 7 & injured 30

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- A massive explosion on Friday (29 Sep. 2023) rocked Balochistan’s Mastung district leaving at least seven dead and over 30 people injured, district administration said.

The district administration shared fears that the death toll could increase following the intensity of the blast.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Ataul Munim said the blast was of a “massive nature” and took place near the Madina mosque where people were gathering to mark Eid Miladun-Nabi.

The district’s Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Lahri informed Geo News about the number of injured in the blast, adding that they are being shifted to the hospital with emergency declared across all medical facilities.

Mastung Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori is also among the dead, the district administration said, adding that the condition of some of the injured remains critical.

This is the second major blast that has terrorised Mastung over the last 15 days. A blast also injured Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah and several others on September 14.

According to initial reports, the attack took place near a vehicle. JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri told Geo News that Hamdullah sustained injuries but his condition was not critical.

Sindh interim Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has condemned the Mastung blast, his spokesperson said. “Those who shed the blood of innocent people in Mastung are enemies of humanity,” Chief Minister said.

Source: The News, Shafaqna Pakistan

