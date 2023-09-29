English
USA: Government’s Impending Shutdown

SHAFAQNA- The USA’s administration on Thursday (28 Sep. 2023) began notifying its workers about an impending “shutdown” that will temporarily leave millions of federal workers unemployed. States and troops must go home or work without pay unless Congress reaches a final budget agreement, according to the Washington Times.

According to PETRA, the budget vote in Congress often turns into a showdown in which one of the two parties, Republicans or Democrats, uses the spectre of a shutdown to extract concessions from opponents, but These tricks often fail.

If no deal is reached, funding for much of the federal government will end at midnight Saturday (0400 GMT Sunday), threatening to disrupt every sector.

