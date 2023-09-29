USA: Government’s Impending Shutdown

The

USA’s

administration

on

Thursday (28 Sep. 2023)

began

notifying

its

workers

about

an

impending

“shutdown”

that

will

temporarily

leave

millions

of

federal

workers

unemployed.

States

and

troops

must

go

home

or

work

without

pay

unless

Congress

reaches

a

final

budget

agreement,

according

to

the

Washington

Times.

According to PETRA, the budget vote in Congress often turns into a showdown in which one of the two parties, Republicans or Democrats, uses the spectre of a shutdown to extract concessions from opponents, but These tricks often fail.



If no deal is reached, funding for much of the federal government will end at midnight Saturday (0400 GMT Sunday), threatening to disrupt every sector.



Source: PETRA



www.shafaqna.com