UN experts: Jailed Black women in USA shackled during childbirth

SHAFAQNA-UN human rights experts have called for major reforms of the US criminal justice system to combat systemic racism.

In a report published on Thursday, three UN-appointed experts said they had found practices in US prisons that amounted to “an affront to human dignity” in visits in April and May.

The US diplomatic mission in Geneva declined to comment. The Federal Bureau of Prisons said it was committed to ensuring the safety and security of incarcerated individuals as well as employees and the public.One such practice is restraining and shackling women prisoners during childbirth, the report said.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com