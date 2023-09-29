English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeatured 2Other NewsPhotos

[Photos] Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birth celebrations in Pakistan

0
Muhammad birth in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- The Pakistan nation celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with traditional zeal and fervor on Friday, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Mosques, Streets, roads, markets and buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

A number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes  organized across the country to mark the annual religious event.

Government has announced a national holiday on the occasion. Processions also was taken out in all small and big cities in which models of holy Kaaba and the Gumbad-e-Khizra (green dome) were carried.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com
Read more from Shafaqna:

Related posts

Pakistan: At least 52 killed in ‘suicide blast’ near Prothet’s (PBUH) birth procession in Mastung

asadian

Pakistan: Blast in the Prophet’s (PBUH) birth festival in Mastung killed 7 & injured 30

asadian

The failure of public institutions in Pakistan

asadian

Pakistan: Will Nawaz Sharif be able to hold military leadership and judges accountable?

asadian

Role of Muslim Leadership in India

asadian

Where do Pakistan exist in international arena?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.