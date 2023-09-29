[Photos] Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birth celebrations in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- The Pakistan nation celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with traditional zeal and fervor on Friday, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Mosques, Streets, roads, markets and buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

A number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes organized across the country to mark the annual religious event.

Government has announced a national holiday on the occasion. Processions also was taken out in all small and big cities in which models of holy Kaaba and the Gumbad-e-Khizra (green dome) were carried.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan