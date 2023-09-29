Riyadh: International Book Fair opens with 1,800 publishers [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 started yesterday (Thursday 28 Sep. 2023) with the presence of 1800 publishers from 32 countries.



According to Shafaqna, Al-Riyad wrote: In this exhibition, 32 countries of the world will display their works in more than eight hundred stands.



This exhibition was organized by the Saudi Arabian Organization for Literature, Publishing and Translation under the title “An Inspirational Destination” in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

This exhibition will last until October 7. During ten days of this exhibition, more than two hundred cultural programs will be held.



Events held within the framework of this exhibition include debate seminars and poetry evenings with the presence of a group of eloquent poets and Nabati poetry, as well as seminars in epistemic fields.



