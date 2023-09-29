[Video] The beauty of Qur’anic recitation: divine melodies

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents another live program titled: “ The beauty of Qur’anic recitation: divine melodies” talked by Sayed Jalal Masoomi .

About the talk:

Sayed Jalal Masoomi will build on his previous lectures at Mahfil Ali. He will explain how melodies can be used in Quranic recitation in theory, and use his own voice to showcase the theory in practice.

SPEAKER:

Sayed Jalal Masoomi is originally from Afghanistan and resident of UK. He is a world renowned Quran Reciter, Public Figure and Jugde of International Competition and Talent shows. The Judge of The Shia Voice and Shia’s Got Talent shows. Master in Diplomacy and International Relations from Diplomatic University of Madrid, Candidate of Professional Doctorate at MiddleSex University of London. He has been a lecturer at The Islamic College of London. He is the founder of Al-Furqan Dar Al-Quran in London. Producer, Director and composer in private TVs in London. The first person in The UK who got the international title in Quranic Competition.

