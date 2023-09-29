Belgium: Muslim organizations challenge the controversial regulations in ECHR

SHAFAQNA- Muslim organizations in Belgium have challenged a law in the Flemish region to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on grounds that it violates freedom of religion and worship.

According to a statement by the Belgian Religious Foundation on Thursday (28 Sep. 2023), the petition was submitted under the umbrella organization of Belgian Islamic Coordination Board, which includes the Belgian Muslim Union, the Belgian Islamic Federation and the Federation of Belgian Albanian Mosques.

The Flemish law in question was adapted in October 2021 and it includes “regulating the recognition of local religious communities, the obligations of religious authorities, the supervision of these obligations, and on the material organization and operation of recognized places of worship.”

