English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Human rights activists slam Germany’s new measures to reduce irregular migration

0
Human rights activists slam Germany

SHAFAQNA-German government has announced harsh measures to curb migration ahead of regional elections next week. Human rights activists slam new plans, warn they will lead to serious human rights violations.

The government has introduced temporary border checks this week at crossings with Poland and the Czech Republic, stopped the voluntary intake of refugees arriving from Italy, and announced plans to tighten deportation laws, making it possible to imprison people accused of illegally entering the country.

Human rights activist Sonkeng Tegouffo pointed out that Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced all these controversial plans ahead of next week’s key regional elections.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Germany: Government cuts economic growth forecast to 3.6% for 2022

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.