Kazan meeting: Iran calls for more cooperation by neighbors to help Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi has said that the neighboring countries of Afghanistan should enhance cooperation in order to help the country resolve its issues.

Kazemi Qomi made the comment at a meeting dubbed “Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan”, which was held on Friday in Russia’s fifth largest city, Kazan, also the capital city of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

The meeting, the fifth of its kind held by Russia to assess the situation in Afghanistan, was attended by the Taliban’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Also in attendance were Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, as well as representatives from the Russian Federation, China, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and India.

Source: IRNA

