Qatar mediates opening of main Gaza crossing for Palestinian workers

SHAFAQNA- Qatar says it successfully mediated opening of main Gaza crossing for Palestinian workers.

The crossings were opened on Thursday after nearly two weeks of demonstrations by Palestinian workers through an informal agreement Qatar helped mediate alongside a flurry of diplomacy involving Egypt, Israel and Hamas.

“The situation in the Gaza Strip is dire and another conflict will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. Qatar has worked and succeeded in de-escalating the situation in the Gaza Strip by mediating an understanding to reopen the Erez crossing for Palestinian workers,” Qatar’s envoy to Gaza, Mohammad al-Emadi, was quoted by media as saying.

“Qatar will spare no efforts in supporting the Palestinian people through diplomacy and developmental initiatives until they achieve their aspirations for statehood and prosperity,” he added.

Israel shut the Beit Hanoun crossing – called “Erez” by Israel – with Gaza in advance of the Rosh Hashanah Jewish holiday.

For nearly two weeks, Israeli troops faced off against the protesting labourers, responding with live fire that killed at least one man and wounded dozens more.

The reopening allows thousands of Palestinian workers to return to their jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank.