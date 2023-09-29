UN Official calls on Taliban to reconsider policy on female education & work

SHAFAQNA-The president of the 78th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Dennis Francis, called on the “Taliban to reconsider” policies regarding the education and work of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that “keeping the girls” out of their schools is not going to strengthen the country.

“Women and girls have unalienable rights, human rights that must be upheld and honored. So I would urge the Afghan authorities to reconsider the policy and allow girls to go to school to get an education. So that they can play a role in the development of the community and the society,” Francis said.

