Bosnia: People celebrates birthday of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA-Rituals were held in mosques in Bosnia and Herzegovina on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque was one of the places that hosted the rituals on the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet in Sarajevo.

The ceremony included the recitation of the Holy Quran, a speech about the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and prayers, according to Iran Press.

Other mosques in Bosnia and Herzegovina also celebrated the birthday of the Holy Prophet by holding similar activities and rituals.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

