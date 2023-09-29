Iran to access frozen funds transferred into Qatari banks

SHAFAQNA-Iran and Qatar have officially commenced banking operations to facilitate the transfer of recently unfrozen Iranian assets.

Iran’s Central Bank governor, Mohammad Reza Farzin, and his Qatari counterpart, Bandar bin Mohamed Al Thani met in Doha on Wednesday to facilitate the financial transition and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral financial and banking relations, Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

“According to the agreements, all payments were made by brokers of Qatari banks and SWIFT, Frazin said,” IRNA reported.

The two sides also highlighted the importance of bolstering financial and banking cooperation between their countries, according to Qatar News Agency.

Source: dohanews

