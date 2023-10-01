Scourge of human trafficking in Pakistan

Last year, a large number of professionals from various fields said goodbye to their homeland. According to the data obtained from the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment, in the first eight months of this year, 5 lakh 40 thousand 282 Pakistanis have legally registered for employment abroad, while outside through illegal means through agents. It does not include the number of people leaving the country.

In the troubled political and economic situation of the country, citizens of all ages are seriously thinking about leaving the country, on the other hand, this trend is leading to the development of human trafficking business.

The educated and skilled class can take the legal route to get employment, but for the less educated and unskilled people living in the villages, going abroad legally is like gambling. In such a situation, people who want to go abroad fall into the hands of groups and individuals who send them abroad illegally and from where their pain and suffering begins.

Millions of rupees are extorted from people with dreams of being taken abroad and given employment, and then these people are sold to one group after another. Despite giving lakhs of rupees to the agent, often such people are destined to be imprisoned or die in the diaspora.

Release of the Red Book of Human Traffickers

The Federal Investigation Agency, FIA and other law enforcement agencies have arrested dozens of suspects in various operations, but still human trafficking continues in one form or another. In view of this situation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has released the Red Book of the most wanted human traffickers.

The name of 8 women is also included in this book. The 176-page twelfth edition lists 156 most wanted human traffickers against whom multiple cases have been registered in human trafficking circles. According to the Red Book, 20 accused are wanted in FIA Lahore Zone, 71 in Gujranwala Zone, 12 in Faisalabad Zone, 3 in Multan Zone, 34 in Islamabad Zone, 12 in Karachi Zone, 2.2 in Balochistan and KPK Zone. Human traffickers wanted.

According to FIA, the crackdown is on to arrest human traffickers, the identity cards and passports of the most wanted human traffickers have been blacklisted. According to the authorities, a 5-year national action plan against human traffickers and trafficking was implemented.

Encouraging results of arrests and tightening of borders

Operations by the FIA ​​and other law enforcement agencies across the country have resulted in several arrests and the busting of many networks. On the other hand, as a result of strict checking of vehicles on the routes of human trafficking and border surveillance, there has been success in preventing human trafficking through Quetta and other routes. However, human trafficking is still going on and illegal sea and land routes are being used as alternative routes to other countries, including Dubai and Libya, and from there to Europe.

Illegal immigration routes

Federal agencies say that now the cables from Pakistan go abroad through illegal channels. And then they go to Europe illegally from other countries too. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) says that due to their strict measures, groups involved in human trafficking are facing difficulties, due to which people are now leaving the country through legal means to the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

From where they move to various European countries through illegal means. The FIA ​​says it is still making efforts to eradicate this business of human trafficking. He also says that most of the people involved in this business belong to Punjab.

Prevention of human trafficking

FIA officials say that they are cooperating with local and foreign agencies as a result of which human trafficking from Pakistan has been eradicated to a large extent. However, due to the economic conditions in the country, many Pakistanis want to leave the country anyway and for this they fall prey to criminals who fool them with promises of a better life in Europe. However, human trafficking on the border of Mandbalu, Baluchistan and Iran has ended from Pakistan.

Why is the situation in Punjab alarming?

FIA Director General Mohsin Hasan Butt says that his organization cannot fight this battle alone and they will need the support of all organizations. According to the data released by the organization, the number of most wanted persons in human trafficking from Punjab alone is 106, while this number is 156 in the entire country. FIA says that most of them are from people who themselves are now living outside the country. Last year the number was only 92.

Links of human traffickers to FIA officials

It has been revealed in a formal written complaint by an FIA officer to the officials of the organization that people from different areas of Punjab are sent from Karachi Airport to Dubai and other places to travel illegally to Europe. Apart from this, Afghans and Bengalis are also traveling abroad with the connivance of FIA officials and officials using fake passports. The written complaint also mentions the regular rate list according to which Rs 50,000 is charged for South Africa, Rs 20,000 for Malaysia and Thailand and up to Rs 1 lakh for Australia.

People who want to go to Europe are first sent to African countries from where they reach Egypt, Libya or Turkey and start their journey to Europe. Those going to the US leave for Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela before colluding with FIA officials and officials, from where they try to enter the US via Mexico.

Network of Human Traffickers at Karachi Airport

An FIA official told Deutsche Welle on condition of anonymity, “There is an organized human trafficking ring allegedly operating at the Karachi airport, which is in direct contact with small and large travel agencies in Pakistan via WhatsApp. , provides them with passenger lists. These lists are given by flight in FIA departure shifts. The shift in-charge and group in-charge have the names of the passengers. These passengers are guided to boarding by FIA officials. Some travelers are deported from different countries and then they are allowed to go home without any inquiry. “

Contacts of human traffickers with embassies and consulates

A travel agent involved in the travel and tourism industry for the past 25 years, speaking to Deutsche Welle on condition of anonymity, said that human traffickers have easy access to embassies and consulates of various countries. According to him, “With the support of local staff of embassies and consulates, visas are obtained in a timely and easy manner, in return for which reasonable payments are made.

This process continues in the consulate of an important European country in Karachi, where the preferred travel agents are issued instant visas, while ordinary citizens face difficulties in obtaining visas and their visa applications are either rejected. Or they don’t get time for interviews. This is the reason why citizens prefer to get visas through travel agents instead of paying huge fees.

