English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

40000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 29 September2023

0
40000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer

SHAFAQNA-40000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Endowments Department reported that nearly 40,000 Palestinian citizens performed Friday prayer at the holy site amid strict Israeli security measures.

Meanwhile, a heavy presence of Israeli police was seen at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the Old City in Jerusalem.

The Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented dozens of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Friday Prayer & Sermon at IHW on 29 September 2023

asadian

135000 Palestinians detained by Israel since 2000

asadian

Saudi delegation to visit West Bank this week

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 22 September 2023

asadian

Nablus: Israeli settlers destroyed olive trees

asadian

Israeli Settlers Entered Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.