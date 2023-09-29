Iran’s Deputy Minister of Tourism: We are thinking of canceling visas with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- A high-ranking Iranian official said that the country is considering canceling the visas of a number of neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia, as part of its plans to strengthen tourism and cooperation with regional countries.

Maryam Jalali, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, said that Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi “emphasizes the importance of tourism in neighboring countries.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Tourism Day in Riyadh, Jalali emphasized on providing a safe environment for all tourists who want to travel to the country and added: “Peace in the region will help encourage the tourism sector and its growth.”

Despite the seven-year suspension of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, she stated that the cultural and historical commonality between the two countries “has not been severed despite what she called political obstacles.”

In the continuation, the Deputy of Handicrafts and Traditional Arts, added: efforts to remove obstacles to the progress of relations between the two countries, especially in The tourism sector continues.

Pointing out that the visa issue is one of the obstacles to the growth of tourism in any country, this Iranian official said: Dialogue and negotiation can facilitate actions and the joint experience of Iran and Saudi Arabia in issuing Hajj and Umrah visas can be a prelude to More cooperation in this field.

According to Jalali, Iran’s Minister of Tourism Ezzatullah Zarghami emphasizes the importance of facilitating the visa of neighboring countries and is even thinking of canceling it with some countries including Saudi Arabia, and she continued: “With the arrival of the Iranian ambassador to Riyadh, the issuance of visas will undoubtedly be facilitated.”

