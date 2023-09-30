Quran graph: “Have you not considered, how your Lord dealt with the companions of the elephant?”

SHAFAQNA- Have you not considered, [O Muḥammad], how your Lord dealt with the companions of the elephant? …

The Holy Quran, Surah Surah Al-Fil (105:1-5)

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

القرآن الکریم، السورة الفیل

In the name of Allāh, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful.

Have you not considered, [O Muḥammad], how your Lord dealt with the companions of the elephant? (1) Did He not make their plan into misguidance? (2) And He sent against them birds in flocks, (3) Striking them with stones of hard clay, (4) And He made them like eaten straw. (5)

The Holy Quran 105

French:

Au nom d’Allah, le Tout Miséricordieux, le Très Miséricordieux

N’as-tu pas vu comment ton Seigneur a agi envers les gens de l’Eléphant (1) N’a-t-Il pas rendu leur ruse complètement vaine? (2) et envoyé sur eux des oiseaux par volées. (3) qui leur lançaient des pierres d’argile? (4) Et Il les a rendus semblables à une paille mâchée. (5)

Le Saint Coran 105

Spanish:

En el nombre de Dios, el Compasivo con toda la creación, el Misericordioso con los creyentes

¿No has observado lo que hizo tu Señor con el ejército del elefante? (1) ¿No has visto cómo desbarató sus planes [de destruir la Ka‘bah]? (2) Y envió sobre ellos bandadas de aves (3) que les arrojaron piedras de arcilla dura, (4) y los dejó como heno carcomido.(5)

Sagrado Corán 105

