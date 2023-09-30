Assad: Syria has a very great future

SHAFAQNA- Syria’s President Bashar Assad about reconstructing the country said that if rebuilding process takes place, Syria has a very great future.

Assad added in an interview given to to China Central Television (CCTV) that China politically stood by Syria through its significant role at the UNSC and other international forums. He went on to say that it is natural to have a broader dialogue with China in light of the circumstances the world is going through and the harsh Western economic blockade that aims to starve the Syrian people.

Assad added that the Syrians are capable of rebuilding their country when the war stops and when the blockade be removed, indicating that our region faces the danger of modern Western liberalism that was originated in the USA and the danger of extremism.

Source: sana.sy

