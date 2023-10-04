Former diplomat: “Technology will have the last word in future wars”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– The former ambassador of Iran to Norway and Hungary, about the future wars, says: no danger has decreased in the world. Danger of war still remains in effect and form of fighting may just change by means of new technologies but the wars will continue in future.

Technology will have the last word in the future wars

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr. Faraji Rad asserted: Competition had always existed in the world and these competitions have been the reason for wars. In the far past, wars were usually for conquering and occupation of other territories because it brought power. Whatever you had more lands and whatever your country was bigger, your country was considered to be more powerful and you utilized more resources and agricultural lands, water, manpower, etc. As it went on and the world moved toward the new technologies, the wars shaped mostly based on a regional competition.

“Today, we see wars in Ukraine or Caucasus and the reason for all of them is to increase the countries’ geopolitical power and weight. Thus, competitions will continue but form of the wars and the tools that are used will naturally be different. Thousands of ground forces no longer attack a region to occupy it like before. Such method is less considered nowadays. As time goes on, this situation lessens and the technology has the last word in wars,” the former diplomat added.

Faraji Rad explained: If we want to give an example, we can refer to two wars in Iran’s peripheral area. This is observed both in the war in Ukraine and in the crisis in Caucasus. Armenia had taken Karabakh from Azerbaijan and occupied 20% of Azerbaijan’s land but how it was defeated by the Israel and Turkey’s technology after twenty years! Today, Armenia has become helpless. It lost Karabakh and all people in Armenia worry that they may lose the main territory of Armenia in south of that region, because they do not have the power to fight against Azerbaijan. Does Armenia which had easily occupied the territory of Azerbaijan and Karabakh have made any difference in its army? No, the army is the same army and it has the same soldiers, guns and tanks but the other party is equipped with the new technology. Azerbaijan traces every movement and can vanquish the forces of the other party.

This is the technology that is advancing in the war in Ukraine

He stated: The same situation exists in Ukraine so that a superpower like Russia that has the second army in the world with so many cannons, tanks, missiles, etc., has taken a relatively defensive position. He told: Russia had the most superior navy after the US and today, the navy of this country cannot compete the technology that the Ukrainian army has. Yesterday, Ukraine hit Russian battleship. Ukraine does not have any battleships and boats. The army of this country has not attacked with soldiers! This is the technology that is advancing in the war in Ukraine. In the upcoming decade, we will see more delicate technologies. Hence, these wars will continue, because as long as the geopolitical competition is in progress, the war will continue too.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com