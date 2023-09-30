October is Islamic Heritage Month in Canada

SHAFAQNA- Islamic History Month Canada (IHMC) in October aims to celebrate, inform, educate, and share with fellow Canadians the rich Muslim heritage and contributions to society.

Islamic History Month Canada believes that through education and sharing positive stories, all Canadians can grow and connect in the best way possible.

In 2007, IHMC was graciously proclaimed by the honorable and departed Mauril Belanger, MP, for Ottawa-Vanier.

“Since then, IHMC has been proclaimed in provinces and municipalities across Canada, and community members and organizations have hosted countless events every year, bringing communities together to share and learn from one another”, according to a statement on the event’s website .

The IHMC Theme for 2023 is “Celebrating Muslim Women in the Arts & Sciences”.

It aims to honor the historical contributions of Muslim women through the ages and their influence on the progress of the Arts, Sciences, and Society.

“Recognizing and honoring our women will inspire and empower Muslim youth and defeat negative stereotypes of gendered Islamophobia”, the statement said.