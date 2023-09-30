Moscow Format declaration: No progress in forming inclusive government in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The representatives of more than 10 countries participated in the Moscow format. Participants exchanged views on the formation of an inclusive government and ensuring human rights as well as counter-terrorism.

The meeting’s agenda, shared by Russian’s Special Envoy Zamir Kabulov, includes discussions on the inclusivity of the current Afghan government, counterterrorism, and drug-related crime. These issues, particularly the inclusivity of the Afghan government, have emerged as significant concerns in the current geopolitical landscape.

The fifth meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan at the level of special representatives and senior officials from China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was held. The meeting was also attended by acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan. Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Türkiye were in attendance as guests of honor.

The Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said the Taliban failed to take proper actions against the terrorist groups including Daesh in Afghanistan.

“Western countries, which caused irreparable harm to the Afghan people, should bear the primary burden of rebuilding the country. In this regard, Washington’s blocking of Afghan financial assets is counterproductive and only exacerbates the situation,” said Kabulov.

The Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, said the US and its allies caused destruction in Afghanistan over the past two decades.

“The regional and international community should keep on urging the US to live up to its commitments for Afghanistan and live up to its responsibility to Afghanistan. As we know, 20 years of America and NATO’s occupation is major reason now what we have seen happening … the destruction and suffering of Afghan people. The US and its allies have cut up aid, frozen Afghanistan’s oversees assets and imposed unilateral sanctions worsening the suffering of Afghan people,” Xiaoyong said.

Hassan Kazimi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, stressed the need “to ensure rights to education without gender discrimination, and for a legitimate political government in which all ethnic groups of Afghanistan be accepted, and for the guarantee of security of the neighbors.”

Participants urged Taliban to “establish a practical, outcome-oriented dialogue with representatives of alternative ethno-political groups

In a declaration issued by the Russia’s Foreign Ministry, the participants of the fifth Moscow Format meeting said that “despite the appointment of some individual representatives of various Afghan ethnicities to the Kabul administration, the parties observed no political pluralism in it.”

They urged the Afghan authorities to “establish a practical, outcome-oriented dialogue with the representatives of alternative ethno-political groups with a view to completing the process of peaceful settlement and forging a balanced, more broad-based, inclusive, accountable and responsible government in Afghanistan.”

The participants spoke out for respect of fundamental rights and freedoms in Afghanistan, including equal rights to work, education and justice, without distinction as to gender, ethnicity or religion. Stressed upon their concern about imposed restrictions on women’s employment and girls’ education. They urged the current Afghan authorities to promote the modern education in the schools conforming to international standards.

Source: tolonews, bnn.network, ariananews

www.shafaqna.com