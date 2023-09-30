Dubai plans to launch flying taxis by 2026

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- An air mobility expert says Dubai is on track to put high-speed flying taxis into operation in the city by 2026.



According to Construction Week, once these flying taxis are introduced, it is expected to ​they will significantly reduce travel times between Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah, reducing it from 46 minutes to just six minutes.



These comments were made during a session titled “The Future of Air Transport” as part of events at the third edition of the Dubai Autonomous Transport Congress.

Source: Construction Week

