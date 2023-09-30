Dubai plans to launch flying taxis by 2026

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- An air mobility expert says Dubai is on track to put high-speed flying taxis into operation in the city by 2026.
According to Construction Week, once these flying taxis are introduced, it is expected to they will significantly reduce travel times between Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah, reducing it from 46 minutes to just six minutes.
These comments were made during a session titled “The Future of Air Transport” as part of events at the third edition of the Dubai Autonomous Transport Congress.
Source: Construction Week