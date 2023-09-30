New campaign demands end of Israel’s Gaza siege

SHAFAQNA- An international campaign was organized by Palestinian and foreign activists to lift Israel’s nearly 17-year siege of the Gaza Strip.

Under the slogan “Open Gaza’s Ports,” the campaign is organized in over 20 Arab and European countries to highlight the Palestinian people’s humanitarian suffering in Gaza and to call for opening Gaza’s seaports.

Co-ordinator of the Palestinians Abroad campaign to lift the siege on Gaza, Ziyal Al-Aloul, stated that the campaign’s main objective is to raise awareness of the Palestinian people’s legal entitlement to an airport and a seaport.

