Washington: Top US and Chinese diplomats hold ‘in-depth’ talks

SHAFAQNA- Top US and Chinese diplomats hold ‘in-depth’ talks in Washington this week on issues including North Korea, Myanmar and maritime security, the State Department announced Thursday. The two countries plan to hold presidential talks in November.



State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller announced that Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Affairs, met with Chinese Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong on Wednesday. Kyodo News reported.

Miller said in a press conference that the two sides had “open, thorough and constructive discussions on regional issues as part of our continued efforts to maintain open lines of communication.”

According to the ministry, during the meeting, Kritenbrink emphasized the importance of a free, open, connected, prosperous, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific region and the importance of maintaining a rules-based international order.

Source: Kyodo News

www.shafaqna.com