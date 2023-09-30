WFP: Families in Afghanistan are unable to buy even most modest amount of food

SHAFAQNA-Families are unable ‘to buy even the most modest amount of food,’ World Food Program official in Afghanistan said.

For 26-year-old Neda Azizi and her family of seven, who live in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, daily meals mostly consist of potato soup. Anything else is beyond their reach.

Millions of people in the war-torn country are facing a similar situation.

But that is not because the country has a problem with food supplies, according to the UN’s food agency.

“It is not a food availability crisis in Afghanistan. It is a food accessibility crisis because families cannot afford to buy even the most modest amount of food,” Philippe Kropf, head of communications for the World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan, told Anadolu in a video interview.

