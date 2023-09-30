English
Saudi Arabia ‘willing to snub Palestinians’ for USA defence deal

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia is determined to reach a military deal with the United States requiring Washington to defend the kingdom in return for normalising ties with Israel, three sources familiar with the talks have said.

Riyadh will not hold up a deal even if Israel does not offer major concessions to the Palestinians in their bid for statehood, the sources said.

A US source said it could look like treaties Washington has with Asian states or, if that would not win US Congress approval, it could be similar to a US agreement with Bahrain, where the US Navy Fifth Fleet is based. Such an agreement would not need congressional backing.

Washington could also sweeten any deal by designating Saudi Arabia a Major Non-NATO Ally, a status already given to Israel, the US source said.

Source: newarab

