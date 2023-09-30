Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister attends the Berlin Global Dialogue 2023

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan attendes the Berlin Global Dialogue 2023 on September 28 and 29, organized by the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) was organized.

According to SPA, during the event in the German capital, Al-Jadaan will met with government officials and major investors from around the world and participated in sessions on macro-financial policy and economic and financial developments.

This dialogues aims to provide a platform for effective communication and dialogue between government leaders and the business sector.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com