WHO intervenes to aid Iraq wedding victims

SHAFAQNA-While the city of Al-Hamdaniya is still healing its wounds, the World Health Organization (WHO) intervened to provide emergency medical aid to treat those injured in the tragic wedding.

A statement released by the WHO mentioned that the organization has taken immediate action to support efforts by Iraq’s Ministry of Health to provide critical medical assistance to the injured.

The WHO allocated urgent medical supplies, including comprehensive hospital supply kits, to Al-Hamdaniya General Hospital, Al-Jamhoury Hospital and the Mosul Specialized Center for Burns and Constructive Surgery to ensure that sufficient essential resources are available.

The statement added that the WHO has collaborated with national efforts to swiftly mobilize additional first-line response resources for the transportation and treatment of the injured in Mosul and Erbil hospitals

