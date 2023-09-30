WFP: Responding to humanitarian crisis with thousands seeking refuge into Armenia

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) is stepping up efforts to assist those who recently arrived at the Armenian border. On Friday, the Armenian government confirmed that more than 90,000 people have taken refuge in Armenia since September 23.

According to Reliefweb, In recent days, the number of people entering the border has increased significantly, and long queues have formed at the border checkpoints. Among them there are many old people and children. Those arriving at the border are often exhausted and in need of immediate assistance, including hot food and other nutritional assistance.



WFP has set up facilities in Goris, near the border in southeastern Syunik province, to provide hot meals to people entering Armenia. On Thursday, more than 2,000 hot meals were distributed to people crossing the border. WFP plans to increase the supply of 21,000 meals over the next two weeks.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com