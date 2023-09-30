Palestinian FM: Welcomes UN Commission of Inquiry’s position on Israeli occupation

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates of Palestine, Affairs today welcomed the position paper published by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, which states that Israel is violating the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people through its continued occupation , settlement activities and annexation of Palestinian territories since 1967.



According to WAFA, the commission also stated that “the legal consequences of the violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, of its obligations to all, rest on the State of Israel,” and reiterated that “Israel’s occupation, which has lasted for 56 years, is unjust.” He stressed that it is illegal “according to international law” and that legal action is necessary for Israel to stop “acts that violate international law.”

It was also stressed that all countries and the United Nations have an obligation to take immediate action to stop these illegal acts.





Source: WAFA

