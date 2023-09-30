English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Nicaraguan FM: BRICS expansion suggests the world is tired of US imperialism

0

SHAFAQNA- Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada saw the expansion of the BRICS group as evidence that the world is tired of US hegemony.

“The world is changing, we are changing, and we are actually driving change. It’s all part of the emerging international order,” Moncada told Sputnik. SANA reported.

For example, the fact that BRICS has expanded and added six new countries means that people around the world are saying, “Enough of North American imperialism. Enough of slavery imposed by European powers”, he added. Our people and nation desire to be free, independent, sovereign and to pursue their own policies in the interests of their people.

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

Related posts

Can BRICS kill USA’s dollar hegemony?

asadian

BRICS emphasizes importance of resolving Iranian nuclear issue through peaceful means

asadian

Johannesburg: Iranian President & Saudi’s FM Meet

asadian

BRICS: We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

asadian

BRICS Summit: UN’s Chief calls for restoring ‘trust’ in multilateralism

asadian

Iran & Saudi Arabia are among 6 nations to join BRICS

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.