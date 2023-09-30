Nicaraguan FM: BRICS expansion suggests the world is tired of US imperialism

SHAFAQNA- Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada saw the expansion of the BRICS group as evidence that the world is tired of US hegemony.
“The world is changing, we are changing, and we are actually driving change. It’s all part of the emerging international order,” Moncada told Sputnik. SANA reported.
For example, the fact that BRICS has expanded and added six new countries means that people around the world are saying, “Enough of North American imperialism. Enough of slavery imposed by European powers”, he added. Our people and nation desire to be free, independent, sovereign and to pursue their own policies in the interests of their people.
Source: SANA