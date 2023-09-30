English
Jewish settlers storm Jerusalem’s Old City to mark holiday

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers performed “provocative” prayers at the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday (30 Sep. 2023) to mark the Jewish holidays, witnesses said.

They told Petra’s correspondent in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, that dozens of settlers were performing rituals at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City, coinciding with the date the first of the Jewish Throne Festivals.

They also said the Israeli police forced shopkeepers on Al-Wad Street and Souk Al Qattanin market (cotton merchants) to close their shops to make way for the settlers and right-wing Jews.

Source: PETRA

