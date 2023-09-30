Jewish settlers storm Jerusalem’s Old City to mark holiday

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers performed “provocative” prayers at the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday (30 Sep. 2023) to mark the Jewish holidays, witnesses said.

They told Petra’s correspondent in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, that dozens of settlers were performing rituals at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City, coinciding with the date the first of the Jewish Throne Festivals.