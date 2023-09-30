English
MIT research: Unraveling the complexity of Alzheimer’s disease

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- By analyzing the epigenomic and gene expression changes that occur in Alzheimer’s disease, researchers are identifying cell signaling pathways that may become new drug targets.

In hopes of finding new targets for potential Alzheimer’s treatments, MIT researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of genomic, epigenomic, and transcriptomic changes occurring in every type of brain cell in Alzheimer’s patients.

Using more than 2 million cells from more than 400 postmortem brain samples, the researchers analyzed how gene expression is disrupted during the course of Alzheimer’s disease. They also tracked changes in cells’ epigenomic modifications, which help determine which genes are turned on or off in a given cell. Taken together, these approaches provide the most detailed picture yet of the genetic and molecular basis of Alzheimer’s disease.

The results show that the interaction of genetic and epigenetic changes favors each other and causes pathological manifestations of the disease.

Source: MIT News

www.shafaqna.com

