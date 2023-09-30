IAEA votes to consider Palestine as a state

SHAFAQNA-The General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a resolution to consider Palestine as a state.

According to Al Sharq Al Awsat newspaper, this came as the IAEA’s members voted on a draft-resolution to officially adopt the designation of “State of Palestine.”

The General Conference of the IAEA had voted, with an overwhelming majority of 92 countries, on the Egyptian draft-resolution to officially adopt the designation of “State of Palestine,” and grant it more privileges and rights.

Source: middleeastmonitor

