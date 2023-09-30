MEE: How UN furthers Palestinian oppression?

SHAFAQNA-Middleeasteye wrote that the current secretary-general’s position on resistance is just the latest manifestation of the UN’s long record of dispossessing the Palestinian people of their lands.

A few weeks ago, Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, condemned Palestinian resistance to Israel’s ongoing settler-colonial military occupation as “terrorism”.

Wennesland is the latest in a long line of Norwegian diplomats whose views have guided Norwegian policy towards Israeli settler-colonialism and Palestinian resistance since World War Two.

During a press conference earlier this month ahead of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded to a question on whether the Palestinian people have the right to resist the occupation. While he did not quote Wennesland verbatim, he declared that the Palestinians must only follow Gandhi’s example in resisting:

“Let’s not forget the example of Gandhi. I think it’s important to recognise, to fully recognise the rights of the Palestinian people. I think it’s important to condemn any attempt to undermine the two-state solution, construction of settlements, eviction of Palestinian families and many other aspects. But, I do not think that it is with violence that the Palestinians will be able to better defend their interests. That is my humble opinion.”

