Naharnet: Will Lebanon have a new president in October?

SHAFAQNA-Naharnet reported despite the negative media reports, the door to a presidential settlement has been opened and what Speaker Nabih Berri “has told to his visitors reflects this.”

Political sources meanwhile told al-Liwaa newspaper that the new president will perhaps be elected in mid-October based on information obtained by Berri from Qatari envoy Abou Fahad Jassem Al-Thani.

“Several political leaders have said this in their meetings and things are nearing the end,” the daily added, noting that sources informed on the Qatari envoy’s talks have said that the five-nation group for Lebanon might hold a meeting at the level of foreign ministers.

