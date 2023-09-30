Saudi Arabia: 40% of startups owned by women

SHAFAQNA-Women-owned startups in Saudi Arabia make up 40% of the total, Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar said.

Speaking from Paris on Thursday, Princess Reema confirmed that Saudi Arabia has the fastest-growing economy among the G20 nations.

The Kingdom has witnessed a doubling of its non-oil revenues, while achieving the highest employment rate in history.

The participation of women in the workforce has also doubled, and their ownership of small and medium-sized enterprises has increased significantly.

