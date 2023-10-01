Shafaqna interview: “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) called his mission to promote good morals”

SHAFAQNA- “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) called his mission to promote good morals and showed it well throughout his reign. A clear example of attention to human dignity can be seen during the conquest of Mecca,” a member of Mofid University’s faculty said.

Hujjatoleslam Seyyed Abolfazl Mousavian in a conversation with Shafaqna, referring to the verse 70 Surah Al-Isra “Indeed, We have dignified the children of Adam, carried them on land and sea, granted them good and lawful provisions, and privileged them far above many of Our creatures,” said: “God has honored human in this noble verse and has given superiority over other creatures.”

He added: “Some people, citing this honorable verse, believe in the inherent dignity of human beings, and in contrast to that, relative dignity is placed, which is mentioned in Surah Al-Hujura verse 13, “Surely the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous among you”. Of course, in this verse too, because piety cannot be recognized outwardly, so this superiority is also in the presence of God, and we humans cannot consider ourselves superior to others. Even a person who doesn’t seem to have a good situation, but is better inside, according to religious orders, should see everyone as superior and higher than himself.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduces the expression of moral virtues as his mission

He continued: “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “Among the moral issues, I stated the issues that have an aspect of dignity, and my mission is to express the moral standards.” It is” – although in moral issues, there are things like honesty, altruism, and justice that must be observed and there are also things that a person must avoid, such as cruelty to others, envy, and the like.

